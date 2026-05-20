OpenAI is opening its first overseas applied AI lab in Singapore through a $234 million partnership expected to create more than 200 technical roles.

OpenAI is opening its first applied AI lab outside the US in Singapore through a multiyear partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, backed by more than $234 million.

The AI company said Tuesday that the new lab will add more than 200 technical roles over the next few years, making Singapore one of OpenAI’s global hubs for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE), or technical specialists who work directly with organizations to implement AI systems.

“Through OpenAI for Singapore, we want to help more organisations benefit from frontier AI, support the next generation of local AI talent, and widen access to these tools across the country,” Denise Dresser, the company's chief revenue officer, said.

OpenAI for Singapore. Source: OpenAI

The move comes amid Singapore’s push into AI. The country has also struck a collaboration with Google DeepMind in healthcare, while Nvidia is setting up its own AI research lab in the city-state.

OpenAI first set up a Singapore office in 2024.

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OpenAI to launch training programs in Singapore

The initiative, dubbed “OpenAI for Singapore,” will focus on deploying frontier AI across public service, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure. It will also target talent development and broader access for small businesses and startups.

OpenAI will work with the Ministry of Education and GovTech on AI learning tools, including support for mother tongue language learning. It will also launch an FDE training program and join Singapore’s National AI Impact Programme to build skills across the wider technology workforce.

For smaller players, the company plans accelerator programs for AI-native startups and workshops for micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs.

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OpenAI expands partnerships with countries

OpenAI is striking similar government partnerships across the globe. Over the weekend, Malta struck a first-of-its-kind deal with OpenAI to offer free ChatGPT Plus access to all citizens who complete a government-backed AI literacy course developed by the University of Malta.

OpenAI has struck similar deals with Estonia, providing ChatGPT Edu to secondary school students and teachers, and launched “OpenAI for Greece” in partnership with the government.

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