The decision keeps the administration’s chief crypto policy negotiator in place during what could be a decisive few weeks for the CLARITY Act.

The White House’s top crypto adviser Patrick Witt said he will no longer take a leave of absence at the end of the month for military training, allowing him to remain at the White House to help advance the CLARITY Act in the Senate.

“Last week, it was reported that I was set to leave for mandatory training as part of my service in the Georgia Army National Guard, right before Clarity hits the Senate floor,” Witt said in an X post on Monday.

“While I remain committed to fulfilling my service obligation, I am grateful to report that my training has been deferred, and that I will be able to see this effort through to the end,” he added.

Source: Patrick Witt

The CLARITY Act, which would create the first comprehensive US regulatory framework for the crypto market, faces a make-or-break deadline to pass the Senate before the Aug. 8 recess. Witt is the White House’s lead negotiator on the legislation.

Witt, who has served as the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets since August, had been expected to report for Judge Advocate General (JAG) training with the Georgia Army National Guard on July 27. The training will qualify him to serve as a legal officer in the Guard.

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According to a report from Crypto In America on Tuesday, Witt had already deferred his mandatory military training in April to remain at the White House to work on CLARITY Act negotiations, which stretched on longer than expected. This is the second time Witt has deferred his training.

Harry Jung to leave White House Crypto Council

Witt staying at the White House comes as Harry Jung, the Deputy Director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, announced he will leave his post.

“In two weeks, I will leave government service with immense gratitude,” said Jung in a post to X on Monday. “These past two years transformed America’s position on crypto. I’m proud of all we accomplished.”

Jung was originally slated to take over Witt’s responsibilities in the crypto council while he was on military leave, according to Crypto In America.

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