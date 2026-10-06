About $4 billion in stablecoins are currently held on Arbitrum, according to the Arbitrum Foundation. USDG, meanwhile, is the seventh-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, with about $3.09 billion in circulation, according to DeFiLlama data. Most of its supply is concentrated on X Layer, Robinhood Chain and Solana.
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The USDG launch comes as Arbitrum expands beyond crypto-native applications and becomes infrastructure for financial platforms bringing traditional assets onchain.
The most prominent example is Robinhood Chain, which launched its public mainnet in July after a public testnet debuted in February. The Ethereum layer-2 network is built using Arbitrum and designed to support tokenized real-world and digital assets, including 24/7 trading, lending markets and perpetual futures exchanges.
Last month, Standard Chartered said Robinhood Chain could signal a shift in Arbitrum’s economics, with the network receiving 10% of net protocol revenue generated by companies building on its infrastructure.
The bank forecast that those economics, combined with growing asset tokenization, could help push ARB to $10 by 2030, roughly 70 times its price at the time. Standard Chartered expects tokenized assets to reach $4 trillion by the end of 2028, with Arbitrum among the potential beneficiaries as more assets move onchain.
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