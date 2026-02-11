Robinhood has launched a public testnet for Robinhood Chain, its new Ethereum layer‑2 network built using Arbitrum technology that aims to bring tokenized real‑world and digital assets onchain.

According to a release shared with Cointelegraph, the testnet, which is now live for developers, offers network access points, documentation at docs.chain.robinhood.com, compatibility with standard Ethereum development tools and early integrations from infrastructure partners.

Robinhood says the chain is designed for “financial‑grade” use cases, including 24/7 trading, seamless bridging, self‑custody, and decentralized products such as tokenized asset platforms, lending markets, and perpetual futures exchanges.

A mainnet launch is planned for later this year, with testnet-only assets such as stock‑style tokens and tighter integration with Robinhood Wallet among the features expected in the coming months.

Johann Kerbrat, senior vice president and GM of Crypto and International at Robinhood, said in the release that the testnet for Robinhood Chain laid the groundwork for “an ecosystem that will define the future of tokenized real-world assets,” and enable builders to tap into decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Robinhood’s tokenization push

The launch marks a deeper shift by Robinhood from simply offering crypto trading to operating its own onchain infrastructure, following its decision to tokenize nearly 500 United States stocks and exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) on Arbitrum as part of a broader real‑world asset strategy.

Robinhood Chain also mirrors a broader trend in which exchanges try to control both the user‑facing interface and the underlying onchain rails.

Coinbase, for example, runs a regulated trading platform while also building out its Base L2, and announcing the start of its rollout of tokenized equities in Dec. 2025.

Kraken is pursuing a similar end‑to‑end play, operating a global crypto exchange while developing Ink, its own Optimism‑based L2 network, alongside xStocks tokenized equities.

Mixed track record

Robinhood has faced regulatory and public criticism over system outages during periods of market stress and its reliance on payment for order flow in equities, where market-making firms pay brokers to route customer orders to them in exchange for rebates.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in January that tokenized stocks could help prevent trading freezes, thanks to the real-time settlement properties of blockchain technology.

Magazine: How Neal Stephenson invented Bitcoin in the ‘90s