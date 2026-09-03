Top 10 stablecoins by market cap. Source: DefiLlama
USDG joins several other stablecoins available on Mantle, including Agora’s AUSD, Ethena’s USDe and Tether’s USDT0. Mantle said USDG will be used across its ecosystem for DeFi applications and institutional capital allocation.
Mantle has also seen recent growth in tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The network had $234.2 million in distributed RWA value as of Wednesday, up 19% over the past 30 days, according to RWA.xyz data.
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