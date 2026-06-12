Crypto games struggle to find sustainable business models 

7-day NFT market capitalization data. Source: CoinGecko
Pudgy Party's wind-down comes as another Web3 gaming project, Fishing Frenzy, and its developer, Uncharted, announced they would cease operations after failing to establish a viable crypto-gaming model.
“Despite our best efforts, we were ultimately unable to prove our thesis on crypto gaming and could not find product-market-business fit,” Fishing Frenzy said in an X post on Monday.
The team said the company had spent the last year testing approaches and different audiences, but had not found a path that inspired the confidence to continue.
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Fishing Frenzy will shut down its servers on June 25 at 2:00 am UTC. The project has stopped selling USDC packages and made its FISH token spend-only and untradable.
The team said that the USDC remaining in the FISH/USDC liquidity pool would be redistributed to community members and stakers.
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