Binance to offer fee reimbursement for NFT migration

Binance announces a halt to NFT support on Binance Exchange. Source: Binance
Binance said it will offer two promotions for NFT withdrawal fee reimbursements for one month.
The first one includes a reimbursement for general NFT withdrawal fees for non-CR7 NFTs. The second involves a withdrawal reimbursement for CR7 NFTs.
The exchange said it will select up to 100,000 users for the reimbursement, with each receiving 1 USDC (USDC) for an eligible NFT withdrawal, credited to eligible users’ Binance spot accounts by July 3.
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The broader NFT sector has been declining for some time. Leading NFT collections have yet to recover to their previous all-time high seen in the summer of 2022.
CryptoPunk, floor price, all-time chart. Source: NFTPriceFloor.com
CryptoPunks, the largest NFT collection by market capitalization, is currently trading at 30.9 ETH, down 61% from its all-time high of 80.9 ETH recorded in July 2022.
The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s floor price was trading at 7.9 ETH, down 93% from its all-time high of 128 ETH seen in May 2022, data from NFTPriceFloor shows.
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