Binance exchange said it will move NFT support from its exchange to its non-custodial wallet and offered users 30 days to migrate their NFTs.

Binance announced it is shutting down support for non-fungible tokens on Binance Exchange and moving NFT management to its self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, Binance Wallet.

The exchange said this will offer NFT holders “easier access to Web3 and decentralized features,” according to a Wednesday announcement.

NFT Holders have until July 3 to withdraw their transferable NFTs from the platform before they become inaccessible. For non-transferable NFTs that can’t be withdrawn by design, Binance Academy will provide a PDF certificate of course completion.

The decision shows that more exchanges are winding down support for NFTs and refocusing on other areas, such as tokenized assets. Binance is the latest exchange to wind down support for NFTs after similar moves from other platforms, such as crypto exchange Kraken, which shut down its NFT marketplace in February 2025.

NFT marketplace OpenSea also announced halting support for BNB Smart Chain-native NFTs in August 2023.

Binance announces a halt to NFT support on Binance Exchange. Source: Binance

Binance to offer fee reimbursement for NFT migration

Binance said it will offer two promotions for NFT withdrawal fee reimbursements for one month.

The first one includes a reimbursement for general NFT withdrawal fees for non-CR7 NFTs. The second involves a withdrawal reimbursement for CR7 NFTs.

The exchange said it will select up to 100,000 users for the reimbursement, with each receiving 1 USDC (USDC) for an eligible NFT withdrawal, credited to eligible users’ Binance spot accounts by July 3.

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The broader NFT sector has been declining for some time. Leading NFT collections have yet to recover to their previous all-time high seen in the summer of 2022.

CryptoPunk, floor price, all-time chart. Source: NFTPriceFloor.com

CryptoPunks, the largest NFT collection by market capitalization, is currently trading at 30.9 ETH, down 61% from its all-time high of 80.9 ETH recorded in July 2022.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s floor price was trading at 7.9 ETH, down 93% from its all-time high of 128 ETH seen in May 2022, data from NFTPriceFloor shows.

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