Jonas Nick announces the BIP SHRINCS proposal on Aug. 26. Source: Jonas Nick
The same month, banks and regulators across Europe, the Middle East and Asia joined a pilot testing post-quantum wallets and onchain transfers using ML-DSA-65, one of the same cryptographic standards incorporated into QuFi’s platform. Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation dropped the Poseidon hash function from its planned post-quantum architecture in favor of established alternatives such as SHA or BLAKE.
Bitcoin developers are also exploring protocol-level defenses. In August, Blockstream researchers published a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal for SHRINCS, an experimental post-quantum signature scheme designed to reduce the size and performance costs associated with quantum-resistant signatures.
The approach comes with trade-offs. SHRINCS uses stateful signatures to reduce their size, requiring wallets to track previously used signing keys. The scheme remains in an early stage without a completed security proof, and its design adds complexity and potential user failure modes.
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