Revolut plans to launch four funds using blockchain to offer fractional investments in illiquid markets, chair Martin Gilbert said Tuesday at Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London.

Blockchain, he explained, would be used to divide funds focused on illiquid markets “into what I would term marketable sizes.”

“If you want to buy a private equity fund on Revolut going forward, when we do launch these funds, you will be able to buy them in fractional amounts.”

The company, which has said it has over 80 million customers worldwide, launched a private market investment platform to eligible customers in Europe in July. Managed by a number of firms including Apollo, Ares, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group, the funds already on the platform allow for a minimum investment of 1 euro.

Warning that the financial sector may be entering into a liquidity crunch, particularly in private markets, he highlighted the need to attract more buyers to these markets, which blockchains could facilitate.

“In this world, there is liquidity until there is no liquidity,” he said. “If you can help people get liquidity in illiquid assets, you’re going to solve a lot of problems for a lot of people. The only way you can do that is to be blockchain enabled.”

The company hasn’t yet released details on the blockchain-based funds or when they will launch.

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