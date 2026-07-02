Congressional schedule squeezes window for CLARITY bill

Source: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senate Republicans hold a slim majority in the chamber, meaning they will need some Democratic support to meet the 60-vote threshold for CLARITY to pass.
Lawmakers in the US Senate are on state work periods for the Independence Day holiday. Scheduled to return to session on July 13 and leave for another month-long state work period in August, the window to pass crypto market structure is closing before US election day, which is expected to result in additional delays.
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