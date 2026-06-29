What happens if lawmakers face more delays on CLARITY?

Source: Senator Tim Scott
“We’ve been negotiating on the CLARITY Act hardcore since last Labor Day, and it’s been an arduous process,” said Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of the bill’s proponents, in a Fox Business interview last week, adding:
“We’re still working a little bit on DeFi, we’re working [on] illicit finance, we’re working a little bit on ethics [..] We’re finally to the point where we’re going to put out the text over the July 4th, and give people one last really thorough look at the bill, and then we’re moving in July.”
Republicans hold a slim majority in the US Senate, where they will need some support from Democrats should they hold a vote on CLARITY next month. Many Democratic lawmakers have been pushing for ethics provisions in the bill, citing the Trump family’s ties to the crypto industry through the president’s memecoin and his sons’ involvement in the World Liberty Financial platform and a Bitcoin mining company.
Should Republicans not meet the 60-vote threshold in the Senate before August, many experts expect that lawmakers dealing with reelection campaigns could delay the passage of CLARITY, potentially pushing the legislation to the next session of Congress in 2027.
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