Ripple launches Mint to expand RLUSD access for institutions as the stablecoin’s market cap approaches $1.6 billion.

Ripple, a blockchain-focused fintech company, has launched Ripple Mint, a platform that gives institutions new ways to access, mint, redeem and manage its US dollar-pegged stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).

The company announced Ripple Mint on Thursday, describing it as a unified platform that lets institutions manage RLUSD through a web interface or direct application programming interface (API) integrations.

“Ripple Mint is built to give institutions flexible access to digital dollars through the workflows that fit their needs,” Ripple said, adding that the platform is designed to support both manual operations and automated integrations as institutions adopt stablecoins for payments, trading and treasury activities.

RLUSD launched in December 2024 with a focus on institutional use, although the stablecoin has also gained traction among retail users. The token has grown into one of the larger US dollar-based stablecoins by market capitalization, reaching the top 10 less than one year after launch.

The token reached its all-time high market capitalization on June 1, 2026, when it surpassed $1.8 billion, according to CoinGecko. Around the Ripple Mint launch, RLUSD’s market cap briefly rose from about $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion before settling near $1.59 billion.

At the time of publication, RLUSD ranked as the ninth-largest USD-pegged stablecoin by market capitalization.

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