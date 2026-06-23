Europe becomes the regulatory battleground

Source: Cassie Craddock
“MiCA has helped to unlock a new wave of institutional digital assets adoption, and we are seeing that demand accelerate across the region,” said Cassie Craddock, managing director of the UK and Europe at Ripple.
Ripple’s CASP approval comes as Europe emerges as a key regulatory test case for the crypto industry as the MiCA framework takes effect.
Related: EUR trading accounts for 1% of Binance spot volume, CryptoQuant says
Crypto companies are racing to secure MiCA authorization ahead of the July 1 deadline, but major exchanges, including Binance, are still awaiting approval under the new regime.
Media reports have indicated that Greek regulators may be preparing to deny Binance's application.
Ripple currently holds more than 75 regulatory licenses globally, including a UK license from the Financial Conduct Authority received in January 2026.
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