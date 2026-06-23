Ripple secures preliminary CASP approval in Luxembourg ahead of July 1 MiCA deadline as companies race for EU crypto licensing.

Luxembourg's financial regulator granted Ripple preliminary approval for a crypto asset service provider (CASP) license under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the company said Tuesday.

Ripple said in a statement that the approval, once finalized, would allow it to offer regulated crypto services to banks, fintechs and other businesses across all 30 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) through a single regulatory passport.

The move builds on Ripple's existing Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Luxembourg, which allows it to provide regulated cross-border payments and electronic money services across the EEA. The update comes just days before the July 1 transitional deadline, when EU countries begin fully applying MiCA rules.

Cointelegraph reached out to Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier but did not receive an immediate response.

Full crypto asset and stablecoin payments infrastructure compliant with MiCA

Ripple said its pending CASP license, combined with the EMI license issued in February 2026, would enable a "full crypto asset and stablecoins payments infrastructure" through a single integration for the first time.

The company added that the approval also positions Ripple to expand into broader crypto asset activities in Europe, which is “already a leading region” for its products.

Source: Cassie Craddock

“MiCA has helped to unlock a new wave of institutional digital assets adoption, and we are seeing that demand accelerate across the region,” said Cassie Craddock, managing director of the UK and Europe at Ripple.

Europe becomes the regulatory battleground

Ripple’s CASP approval comes as Europe emerges as a key regulatory test case for the crypto industry as the MiCA framework takes effect.

Related: EUR trading accounts for 1% of Binance spot volume, CryptoQuant says

Crypto companies are racing to secure MiCA authorization ahead of the July 1 deadline, but major exchanges, including Binance, are still awaiting approval under the new regime.

Media reports have indicated that Greek regulators may be preparing to deny Binance's application.

Ripple currently holds more than 75 regulatory licenses globally, including a UK license from the Financial Conduct Authority received in January 2026.

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