Meanwhile, a life insurer licensed to operate completely in Bitcoin, announced $37.5 million in new funding from existing investors.

Bermuda-based Meanwhile, whose backers include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has now raised more than $180 million.

Bain Capital Crypto led the new round, alongside Haun Ventures, Framework Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital, it said in a statement.

The round follows increased international demand for Meanwhile’s Bitcoin life insurance policies, particularly in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, amid broader macro instability, according to the statement on Thursday.

“Wealthy families around the world already hold Bitcoin. What they haven’t had is a regulated way to pass it on,” Zac Townsend, Meanwhile’s co-founder and CEO, said in the statement. “Brokers came to us because their clients kept asking. This round lets us keep up with them.”

Passing Bitcoin to the next generation

In early 2026, Meanwhile launched BTC Life 1-Pay, a single-premium whole life policy built for high-net-worth clients outside the United States. It is the company’s second product line after BTC 10-Pay, which is designed for US taxpayers.

Policies can be owned by individuals, trusts or companies, which makes them a fit for succession and estate planning, the company said.

Net long-term underwriting income has already passed last year’s total and is on track to more than double in 2026, the company added, without revealing precise figures.

Cointelegraph reported in June that WTW, a global insurance broker and risk advisory company, had acquired crypto insurance platform Redefind and launched a digital asset protection service that covers expenses related to forensic investigations, asset tracing and legal recovery efforts following theft or loss.

Redefind is a crypto insurance platform that allows individuals and institutions to purchase coverage for digital assets held across different custody arrangements. The company said its system uses cryptographic proof of ownership to verify insured assets.

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