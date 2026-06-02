Source: Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research, VanEck
Beyond payments and investment products, insurers have been building businesses around specific digital assets. In October, Bitcoin-focused insurer Meanwhile raised $82 million to expand a suite of insurance and savings products denominated entirely in Bitcoin.
In March, Barbados-based insurer Tabit raised $40 million in Bitcoin to back its US dollar-denominated property and casualty insurance business, with the cryptocurrency serving as its sole regulatory reserve asset.
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