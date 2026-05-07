Costs racked up over long legal battle

Source: Keonne Rodriguez
“We are entirely out of options. We need to pay off these legal bills and other debts accrued attempting to defend myself. We desperately need your help. Now.”
The case against Rodriguez and Hill, along with Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, has been closely followed by crypto advocates, many of whom argue they shouldn’t be held responsible for the actions of third parties using their software. They also argue that their convictions risk criminalizing open-source privacy tools and restricting privacy rights.
Rodriguez and Hill were first charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business in April 2024. They initially pleaded not guilty, but in July 2025, they agreed to plead guilty to one charge of operating an illegal money transmitter.
Rodriguez said in an interview with journalist and Bitcoin educator Natalie Brunell last December that he pleaded guilty after crunching the numbers and finding that a conviction would mean significantly more jail time and millions more in legal fees.
Online legal marketplace Lawful estimates a criminal defense lawyer can cost on average $200 to $500 per hour, with retainer fees exceeding $10,000. Rates increase based on the type of case, the overall complexity and the number of lawyers working on the case.
US President Donald Trump said last December that he would review Rodriguez’s case and explore a pardon. There is also a petition for a pardon that had attracted 15,953 signatures as of Thursday.
Related: US prosecutors seek Roman Storm retrial after mixed verdict
However, Rodriguez said that, unlike Trump's pardons of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, his prospects are low.
“There was some hope during the Bitcoin 2026 conference, but that has now come and gone, and one must come to terms with the fact that I am simply a federal prisoner without money, power, or influence, and I will serve my full sentence,” he said.
“Perhaps it was denial or delusion, but I had hoped to do what I have always done and dig myself out of this hole myself - but with the reality of serving a full sentence that is not possible.”
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