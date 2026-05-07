Stablecoin market cap. Source: DefiLlama
Related: Stablecoin industry opposes Bank of England’s unhosted wallet ban
The UAE has emerged as one of the fastest-growing hubs for crypto companies in recent years as regulators and policymakers have sought to nurture a growing concentration of blockchain and Web3 companies operating in the region.
This week, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Innovation City launched a blockchain-based business identity system for more than 1,000 registered companies, as the country continues expanding blockchain-based financial and business infrastructure.
Dubai regulators have also continued licensing crypto companies and digital asset service providers. In February, Animoca Brands received a Virtual Asset Service Provider license from Dubai’s VARA regulator, while digital asset custodian BitGo obtained a broker-dealer license in late 2025.
Binance also rolled out tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds from Ondo Global Markets through approvals in Abu Dhabi this year, with the launch including tokenized versions of equities and ETFs tied to companies such as Apple and Nvidia.
In March, VARA further expanded its regulatory framework, introducing rules for crypto exchange-traded derivatives in Dubai, including leverage limits, suitability requirements and disclosure standards for licensed platforms offering the products.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs: Mid-2026
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