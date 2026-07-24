Source: Samsung
The stablecoin announcement marks the company’s latest step toward integrating blockchain-based assets into its broader mobile ecosystem. Samsung has not disclosed which stablecoins it plans to support, a launch timeline or its partners for the planned Wallet functionality.
Cointelegraph approached Samsung for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
In October 2025, the company expanded its partnership with the US crypto exchange Coinbase, allowing Galaxy users in the US to buy crypto directly through Samsung Wallet. The integration initially targeted more than 75 million Galaxy users in the country, with a broader rollout planned.
Samsung Wallet already combines payment cards, rewards and other services, while the company’s recently introduced Galaxy Card adds another layer to its growing financial ecosystem.
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