Samsung Electronics plans to add stablecoin support to Samsung Wallet, expanding its mobile payments and rewards platform to include digital assets.

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics said it plans to expand Samsung Wallet beyond traditional payments by adding support for stablecoins.

The company is moving toward integrating payments, rewards and digital assets into a single wallet experience, Samsung product manager Lee Dinham said during the annual Galaxy Unpacked showcase on Wednesday.

“Samsung Wallet will expand beyond cash and savings. It will embrace new forms of digital value, including stablecoins,” Dinham said. He added that the move would make Samsung “one of the first major mobile brands to bring native stablecoins to a smartphone, enabling fast and trusted digital value transfers.”

Source: Samsung

The stablecoin announcement marks the company’s latest step toward integrating blockchain-based assets into its broader mobile ecosystem. Samsung has not disclosed which stablecoins it plans to support, a launch timeline or its partners for the planned Wallet functionality.

Cointelegraph approached Samsung for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

In October 2025, the company expanded its partnership with the US crypto exchange Coinbase, allowing Galaxy users in the US to buy crypto directly through Samsung Wallet. The integration initially targeted more than 75 million Galaxy users in the country, with a broader rollout planned.

Samsung Wallet already combines payment cards, rewards and other services, while the company’s recently introduced Galaxy Card adds another layer to its growing financial ecosystem.

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