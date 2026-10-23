The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added tokenization to its fiscal 2027 examination priorities, placing tokenized securities alongside quantum computing and extended trading hours among emerging trends it plans to examine.

In its 2027 examination priorities, released Friday, the SEC identified tokenization as an area of focus for examinations of critical market infrastructure. Tokenization was not explicitly mentioned in the agency’s 2026 priorities.

The report addressed the security and reliability of critical market infrastructure, stating:

Examinations under Regulation SCI will focus on emerging trends, including SI [super intelligence, the Trump administration’s term for artificial intelligence], tokenization of securities, extended trading hours, and quantum computing.

The SEC also listed tokenization among the high-risk areas it will examine at clearing agencies, alongside default management, securities lending and operational risks.

Cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, remain absent as a standalone examination priority for the second consecutive year. The SEC last included a dedicated section on crypto assets in its fiscal 2025 priorities.

The new priorities come as traditional financial institutions move further into tokenized securities. Earlier this month, an OKX and Intercontinental Exchange joint venture filed to launch a platform offering tokenized shares in more than 60 US-listed companies.

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