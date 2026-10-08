Securitize’s new offering gives eligible investors access to tokenized shares of 12 US companies, with dividend and voting rights and plans for round-the-clock trading.

Securitize shares climbed about 10% Thursday as the company launched tokenized versions of major US stocks on Solana, offering eligible investors exposure to equities backed by underlying shares with dividend and voting rights.

The new offering, called Securitize Stocks, includes tokenized shares of Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla and eight other US-listed companies. The tokens are backed one-for-one by underlying shares and will initially trade during extended market hours through Securitize’s registered broker-dealer platform, according to Thursday’s announcement.

Securitize (SECZ) stock. Source: Yahoo Finance

Securitize said the tokens represent security entitlements under Article 8 of the Uniform Commercial Code and preserve applicable shareholder benefits, including dividends and voting rights. The company also plans to make the assets available on tokenized securities platforms being developed by the New York Stock Exchange and OKXICE, though neither has set a launch date.

The tokens will settle in USDC on Solana, with Jump Trading providing liquidity through market-making services.

Trading will begin during extended market hours, with plans to expand to 24/7 trading on an unspecified timeline.

Beyond trading, the company is exploring broader uses for the tokenized equities. According to Securitize, Ripple Prime plans to support the launch and explore incorporating the assets into its institutional trading services, while decentralized lending platform Aave has been identified as a potential venue for using the stocks as collateral.

Ripple Prime did not respond to Cointelegraph’s request for additional details by publication time.

Related: Securitize Capital becomes SEC-registered investment adviser

Securitize shares rally twice in one week

Thursday marked the second sharp intraday rally for Securitize shares this week. The stock climbed nearly 8% in early trading Tuesday, when the company announced a partnership with South Korean technology firm LG CNS to explore tokenized funds, equities and stablecoins for financial institutions.

The South Korean agreement also covers infrastructure that could connect local financial institutions with global capital markets. It follows a September memorandum of understanding with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to support regulated tokenization initiatives in Dubai.

Securitize shares have gained roughly 54% over the past month, according to Yahoo Finance data.

The company’s expansion comes amid broader growth in tokenized real-world assets. RWA.xyz data shows distributed asset value excluding stablecoins reached $38.88 billion as of Thursday, up from $25.36 billion a year earlier.

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