Total RWA asset value, all-time chart. Source: RWA.xyz
The announcement follows increasing investor demand for tokenized assets, which has seen total RWA holders rise 103% in the past 30 days to 3.2 million. The total value of tokenized assets also rose 2% to $38.5 billion in the same period, according to data provider RWA.xyz.
Securitize ranks as the world’s largest tokenization platform with $4.9 billion in tokenized assets under management (AUM). Ondo Finance ranks second with $3.5 billion.
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