List of licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong. Source: SFC
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has listed 13 formally licensed virtual asset trading platforms. The count is narrower because the regime is specifically limited to platform operators.
The VARA spokesperson attributed Dubai's market growth to its activity-based regulatory framework and broader financial ecosystem, and said the regulator also considers transaction volumes, assets under management, employment and audited financial data when assessing market activity.
Magazine: Japanese pension fund tips 1% in crypto, G7 urges action on NK hackers: Asia Express
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