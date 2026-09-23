SlowMist said malicious FomoPeek versions distributed through Apple’s App Store used iOS kernel exploits to escape the sandbox and access sensitive data from other apps.

A malicious iOS app distributed through Apple’s App Store has been linked to nearly $580,000 in stolen crypto after researchers found it contained multiple kernel exploits capable of escaping Apple’s sandbox and accessing sensitive wallet data.

According to an investigation published by blockchain security firm SlowMist, the app, called FomoPeek, introduced two malicious modules that could exploit iOS vulnerabilities, gain elevated privileges and access Keychain data and files belonging to other apps.

SlowMist said the affected versions were released on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, while version 1.3, released Sept. 17, removed the malicious components.

SlowMist said its investigation, conducted with the OKX security team, began after it received reports from users who had suffered asset theft and found that some had previously installed the affected FomoPeek versions.

The exploit framework included eight attack methods and declared support for iOS versions ranging from 12.0 to 18.7.2 and 26.0 to 26.1.

SlowMist’s onchain analysis identified a primary hacker address associated with the incident that received about 579,984 USDT. The firm said the address became active on Sept. 15 and that the stolen funds involved multiple blockchain networks before being consolidated and transferred through several addresses and services.

SlowMist said portions of the funds were transferred toward services including FixedFloat, KuCoin and cce.cash, while other funds were dispersed through additional addresses that the firm continued to trace.

Cointelegraph reached out to Apple, SlowMist and OKX for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

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