Solana sees record 263K tokens issued in a single day

Memecoin platform Pump.fun accounted for most of the new tokens among launchpads, as the Solana network notched a new all-time daily issuance high.

The Solana network reached an all-time high in daily token issuance, surpassing the number of new coins issued during the peak of the memecoin cycle in late 2024.

More than 263,000 new Solana Program Library (SPL) tokens were minted on the Solana blockchain on Wednesday, marking a new record high, according to Solscan. Some 40,000 to 50,000 daily tokens were issued on Solana at the peak of the memecoin cycle in December 2024.

Of the total 40,360 tokens issued through launchpads, memecoin platform Pump.fun accounted for the majority, or 34,184 coins, according to Blockworks’ dashboard.

A launchpad enables creators to easily design, launch and trade memecoins without needing extensive technical skills. They automate the token creation process and provide immediate liquidity and visibility for new tokens.

Pump.fun ranks as the leading Solana-native protocol by daily revenue, with $1.8 million generated in the past 24 hours, according to DefiLlama. Last Friday, Pump.fun’s daily revenue was briefly overtaken by trading app Fomo, which combines cryptocurrency trading with social features resembling a social media feed.

Pump.fun accounted for one-third of Solana’s first-quarter revenue in 2026, or $124 million out of the total $342 million, despite cooling memecoin activity.

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