Standard Chartered expands tokenization thesis to lending

Aave’s total value locked. Source: DefiLlama
The Aave forecast extends Standard Chartered's tokenization thesis from decentralized trading to lending, with the protocol emerging as a potential venue for borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).
Standard Chartered said in an earlier research note that assets locked in DeFi could reach $2.7 trillion by 2030, driven by RWAs and other crypto-native assets moving through onchain protocols.
Related: StanChart says Ethereum price will catch up to bullish internal metrics
Kendrick identified decentralized exchange Uniswap as a possible trading hub for tokenized markets, citing its scale, brand and history of operating through multiple crypto market cycles.
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