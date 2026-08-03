A new digital verification platform aims to reduce forged certificates by allowing employers and universities to authenticate academic records onchain.

Kenya has launched a blockchain-based system for verifying academic credentials through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), placing more than 30 million records on the Avalanche network in an effort to combat certificate fraud and make credentials easier to verify.

KNEC and Avalanche announced the initiative on Monday, saying the platform is designed to address the thousands of forged academic certificates reported in the country each year.

The system allows employers, universities and other institutions to verify academic credentials onchain, making records more difficult to tamper with. While the verification platform is now live, neither KNEC nor Avalanche disclosed how widely it has been adopted by students, employers or educational institutions.

KNEC “is bringing tamper-proof e-certification to Kenya on Avalanche,” Avalanche said in a video announcing the initiative.

Source: Avalanche

For Avalanche, the rollout marks one of the blockchain’s largest public-sector deployments, extending its use beyond decentralized finance and digital assets into government record verification. However, the announcement does not clarify whether the deployment is expected to generate demand for Avalanche’s native token, AVAX, which was down 1.1% on Monday and remains roughly 69% below its level a year ago, according to CoinMarketCap.

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