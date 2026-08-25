The bank plans tokenized money market fund settlements in the fourth quarter as HKDAP expands its phased rollout into conventional banking.

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), or SCBHK, has become the first bank authorized to distribute HKDAP, a regulated Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Anchorpoint Financial.

On Monday, the bank said it is engaging eligible institutional clients and partners on uses including tokenized fund settlements, treasury operations and cross-border payments during a phased rollout.

Standard Chartered’s addition expands HKDAP distribution into conventional banking nearly two weeks after Anchorpoint began beta access through HashKey Group and OSL. SCBHK said it expects to introduce new commercial applications over the coming months.

The bank plans to introduce HKDAP-based subscriptions and settlements for tokenized money market funds with international and local asset managers in the fourth quarter. It also intends to use the stablecoin in intragroup settlements across its banking network in the near term.

“Since Anchorpoint received its stablecoin issuer licence, we have seen strong interest from clients exploring how HKDAP can support their business needs,” SCBHK CEO Mary Huen said in the announcement.

She added that SCBHK’s distribution could support payments, settlement and treasury management while providing eligible clients with access through a regulated banking channel.

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HKDAP expands distribution

Anchorpoint is a joint venture established by Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong arm, telecommunications company HKT and Web3 investment company Animoca Brands. Standard Chartered is Anchorpoint’s largest shareholder, and the licensed issuer operates as a subsidiary of the bank.

In February 2025, the partners announced plans for an HKD-backed stablecoin, after participating in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) stablecoin issuer sandbox since July 2024. In August 2025, they formally established Anchorpoint Financial and began pursuing an issuer license.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Ordinance took effect on Aug. 1, 2025. Ahead of its implementation, the HKMA issued supervisory guidelines and opened a public register of licensed issuers.

On April 10, the HKMA granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to Anchorpoint and HSBC’s Hong Kong banking arm. The approvals came under rules requiring licensed issuers to meet standards covering reserve backing, redemption, governance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) controls.

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