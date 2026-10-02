Aave founder Stani Kulechov said Aave v3 was unaffected after an attacker exploited a third-party adapter to drain about $305,000 from two Safe multisig wallets.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov said Aave v3 was unaffected by an exploit that drained roughly $305,000 from two Safe multisig wallets through a third-party adapter built on top of the lending protocol.

“This is not Aave v3 contract, it’s third party external adapter built on top of Aave, zero effect on Aave v3,” Kulechov said on X.

Blockchain security firm SlowMist said the attack targeted a module used to open and close leveraged Aave v3 positions through Safe wallets. The attacker exploited an access-control flaw that allowed a fake Safe contract to pass the adapter’s authorization check.

SlowMist said the adapter also allowed the caller to control the router and transaction data used for swaps. The attacker used that functionality to execute transactions through the victim Safes and drain weETH and collateral.

Around 1,300 wrapped Ether (WETH) in debt was repaid during the attack to unlock collateral, according to SlowMist. The attacker ultimately stole about 114.09 Ether (ETH), worth roughly $305,000, from two Safe multisigs.

The security firm identified the vulnerable FlashLoopAdapter contract and the attacker’s wallet but did not report any losses to Aave v3 itself.

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