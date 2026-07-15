Source: DefiLlama
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The launch comes as financial institutions and blockchain firms are fast building infrastructure and partnerships that allow tokenized assets to be used as collateral across traditional and decentralized finance.
In February, Franklin Templeton partnered with Binance to let institutions use tokenized money market fund shares as off-exchange collateral while keeping the underlying assets in regulated custody.
The following month, Nasdaq announced plans to integrate its collateral management platform with Talos’ digital asset infrastructure to streamline institutional workflows for managing tokenized collateral. The integration is intended to combine collateral management, risk monitoring and trade surveillance within a single platform for institutional digital asset trading.
Market infrastructure providers have also entered the space. In May, DTCC said it would integrate Chainlink technology into its tokenized collateral platform to support near real-time movement, valuation and settlement of tokenized collateral ahead of a planned fourth-quarter launch.
More recently, the push has expanded into institutional lending. On Wednesday, Grove announced a $500 million warehouse lending facility with Galaxy Digital to finance institutional crypto-backed loans using blockchain-based infrastructure.
Tokenized real-world assets have become one of the fastest-growing sectors of the digital asset industry. According to RWA.xyz, more than $34 billion worth of real-world assets are currently tokenized on public blockchains, up from about $12.8 billion a year ago.
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