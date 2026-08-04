BTC/USD, year-to-date chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Meanwhile, large investors are selling their Bitcoin holdings as crypto market liquidity is drying up.
On Monday, whale wallet bc1qpt transferred its entire holdings of 16,400 Bitcoin, worth about $1 billion, to a new wallet address following seven months of inactivity, according to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain.
The transfer occurred shortly after daily cryptocurrency trading activity across the leading 44 spot crypto exchanges fell to $15 billion last week, marking the lowest level of 2026, according to data from crypto intelligence platform Kaiko shared by The Kobeissi Letter.
Source: The Kobeissi Letter
“This marks a -70% decline from January peak levels, ” wrote The Kobeissi Letter in a Tuesday X post, adding that “crypto market liquidity is drying up.”
Related: Nearly 10% of Bitcoin supply is ‘structurally unsafe’ from quantum breakthrough: Glassnode
Industry watchers are divided over the timeline of a quantum computing breakthrough. In November 2025, Blockstream CEO Adam Back said that Bitcoin faces no meaningful quantum threat for at least the next 20 to 40 years.
In contrast, analysts at Bernstein said that Bitcoin has about three to five years to prepare for a post-quantum security upgrade, in an April report.
“Back’s assessment is the more accurate and measured view: practical quantum threats capable of breaking Bitcoin’s cryptography remain highly unlikely within the next decade,” Lacie Zhang, research analyst at Bitget Wallet, told Cointelegraph.
Magazine: Bitcoin’s quantum upgrade path: What BIP-360 changes and what it does not