Nearly 70% of Bitcoin’s supply is safe from quantum computing threat

Source: Glassnode
Glassnode estimates that about 13.99 million Bitcoin, representing 69.8% of the total supply, remain unexposed to a quantum computing threat, which is largely in line with Ark Invest’s figures, which show that 65% of the supply was safe, Cointelegraph reported in March.
Still, the analytics provider notes that about 4.12 million BTC, or 20.6% of the total supply, are “operationally unsafe,” meaning that these coins are exposed due to a key or address management issue.
Source: Glassnode
Entity-level data shows that the holdings of some large corporate entities are exposed. This includes 100% of BTC held by Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree and Robinhood, 99% of neobank Revolut’s Bitcoin, 52% of Grayscale’s holdings and just 2% of Fidelity’s Bitcoin stash.
Related: Bernstein says Bitcoin market already priced in quantum risk
Looking at the exposed tokens of cryptocurrency exchanges, only about 5% of BTC held on Coinbase is exposed, compared to 85% of Binance’s BTC and about 100% of the holdings on Bitfinex exchange.
To reduce exposure, exchanges and custodians are advised to reduce key reuse, improve address hygiene and plan a migration into a quantum-proof format to position for a future quantum breakthrough, wrote Glassnode.
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