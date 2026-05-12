Biggest market infrastructure firms expand blockchain and tokenization efforts

Source: Chainlink on X
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DTCC’s rollout comes as some of the world's biggest exchange and market infrastructure companies expand tokenized securities trading and settlement initiatives.
In March, Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, signed an agreement with tokenization platform Securitize to develop infrastructure for tokenized securities trading and onchain settlement. The initiative includes plans for blockchain-based shares and exchange-traded funds designed to support 24/7 trading and instant settlement.
Days earlier, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq’s proposal to pilot trading of tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds alongside traditional securities on the same exchange infrastructure. The program will initially cover select Russell 1000 stocks and major index-tracking ETFs.
Also in March, Nasdaq partnered with crypto exchange Kraken and tokenization company Backed to develop infrastructure for blockchain-based equities trading.
Data from RWA.xyz shows tokenized stocks have grown from roughly $511 million in distributed onchain value a year ago to more than $1.4 billion today, an increase of about 180%.
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