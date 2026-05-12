Biggest market infrastructure firms expand blockchain and tokenization efforts

The world’s largest post-trade infrastructure provider will integrate Chainlink technology into its tokenized collateral platform ahead of a Q4 2026 launch.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) will integrate Chainlink infrastructure into its collateral management platform ahead of a planned fourth-quarter 2026 launch as it aims to support near real-time movement, valuation and settlement of tokenized collateral across financial markets and blockchains.

DTCC said its Collateral AppChain platform is designed to serve as shared infrastructure for institutions including custodians, triparty agents and collateral managers. The blockchain oracle provider's technology will automate processes including margining, collateral optimization and settlement.

Nasdaq said that its research found 52% of firms expect to manage live tokenized collateral by the end of 2026. Yet, 70% of the investment banks, custodians, prime brokers and asset managers survey report settlement matching and delivery issues daily, reflecting the reliance on manual processes that continue to challenge efficiency.

The integration is intended to connect collateral agreements with pricing, valuation and asset movement data across markets, with the goal of enabling 24/7 collateral management workflows and improving capital efficiency, in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to DTCC's announcement.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains to real-world data, enabling smart contracts to function securely and accurately. DTCC currently custodies $114 trillion in liquid assets from stocks to exchange-traded funds.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to pilot trading of tokenized securities in July ahead of a targeted October launch. The initiative involves more than 50 firms across traditional finance and digital assets, including BlackRock, Circle, Anchorage Digital and Fireblocks.

Source: Chainlink on X

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Biggest market infrastructure firms expand blockchain and tokenization efforts

DTCC’s rollout comes as some of the world's biggest exchange and market infrastructure companies expand tokenized securities trading and settlement initiatives.

In March, Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, signed an agreement with tokenization platform Securitize to develop infrastructure for tokenized securities trading and onchain settlement. The initiative includes plans for blockchain-based shares and exchange-traded funds designed to support 24/7 trading and instant settlement.

Days earlier, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq’s proposal to pilot trading of tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds alongside traditional securities on the same exchange infrastructure. The program will initially cover select Russell 1000 stocks and major index-tracking ETFs.

Also in March, Nasdaq partnered with crypto exchange Kraken and tokenization company Backed to develop infrastructure for blockchain-based equities trading.

Data from RWA.xyz shows tokenized stocks have grown from roughly $511 million in distributed onchain value a year ago to more than $1.4 billion today, an increase of about 180%.

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