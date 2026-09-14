Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Strive’s rally has also pushed its shares above the $27 exercise price for warrants due to expire in mid-October. If warrant holders exercise them, they would buy Strive shares at $27 apiece, potentially providing the company with more than $700 million in new capital, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.
Cole said earlier this month that it was “not out of the realm of possibility” for Strive to become the second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder by year-end, though he said that was not his base case.
Magazine: Why are AI’s biggest companies suddenly asking to slow down?