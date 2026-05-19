Swan allegedly emptied Prime Trust accounts

Source: CourtListener
The lawsuit is part of a broader effort by Prime Trust’s post-bankruptcy litigation trust to recover assets transferred out of the custodian in the weeks leading up to its collapse. The trust alleges Swan used insider access to move funds ahead of other customers as Prime Trust’s financial condition deteriorated.
“Swan knew to transfer fiat and crypto from Prime immediately prior to Prime filing for bankruptcy to avoid catastrophic losses,” the complaint wrote.
Cointelegraph reached out to Swan for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.
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The complaint further alleges that Swan abruptly expanded a partial asset transfer into a full evacuation of all funds, one day before the Nevada meeting.
Prime Trust staff scrambled to comply before the close of business that day, according to Slack communications cited in the filing.
The complaint alleges Prime created an internal ledger labeled “PT FBO Swan Customers” on May 25, an account that did not previously exist, to make it appear Swan’s funds had always been held in a separate trust, which would have made them harder to claw back in bankruptcy.
“In substance, however, those assets had not been and were not held in trust for the benefit of Swan’s customers,” the suit claims.
The plaintiff is seeking recovery under preferential transfer and actual fraudulent transfer provisions of the Bankruptcy Code, and is asking the court to disallow any future claims Swan might assert against the estate until restitution is made.
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