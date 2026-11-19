Swedish Bitcoin treasury company H100 Group said Thursday it could use Bitcoin from its trading pool to fund share buybacks if shareholders approve the plan next month.

The pool lost about 30 Bitcoin (BTC) in the third quarter and held 233.4 BTC as of Sept. 30, H100 said in its quarterly report. The company held another 3,243.4 BTC in its long-term treasury.

Shareholders will vote Dec. 7 on whether to authorize the board to buy back up to 10% of H100’s shares. H100 would pay shareholders in cash. New Swedish rules allowing companies on the NGM Growth Market to buy back their own shares take effect Dec. 5.

CEO Eirik Grøttum said in September that buybacks could make sense when H100 shares trade below net asset value.

H100 shares (NGM:H100) were up 6.5% at 1.53 Swedish kronor as of 11:45 a.m. Stockholm time Thursday (10:45 UTC), valuing the company at about $170 million. The 3,476.8 BTC it held on Sept. 30 would be worth about $222 million at Thursday’s Bitcoin price of $63,871.

The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 147.9 million kronor ($14.5 million) after recording a preliminary noncash gain of 171 million kronor on its August acquisition of Norwegian Bitcoin company NSD AS. Its operations lost 13.5 million kronor ($1.3 million) in the quarter.

The deal added 2,455 BTC to H100’s holdings. BitcoinTreasuries ranks H100 third among Europe’s publicly traded Bitcoin holders, behind Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE and France’s Capital B.

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