The rules are set to take effect next week, allowing crypto ETFs to trade exclusively on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday finalized rules allowing crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to list on Thailand’s main stock exchange, limited initially to Bitcoin and Ether.

The regulator said the rules will take effect on Oct. 16, 2026. Crypto ETFs must be listed for trading exclusively on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Products linked to foreign crypto ETFs, such as depositary receipts, will not be permitted initially, while Thai brokers will remain barred from facilitating investments in overseas crypto ETFs for retail investors outside institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

“We have previously seen examples in the United States where the launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF created new avenues for institutional and retail investors to easily access digital assets,” Attakrit Chimphlapibul, co-founder of Bitkub Group, told Money and Banking on Thursday.

The framework opens a new route for Thai investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ether through the stock market. The SEC also amended its rules to allow mutual funds and private funds to invest in Thai-established crypto ETFs, whereas previously they could invest only in foreign crypto ETFs.

Related: Thailand SEC proposes retail access to regulated overseas crypto derivatives

The framework also prohibits brokers from providing margin loans to purchase crypto ETFs and requires fund assets to be held with SEC-regulated digital asset custodians. Investors must receive information about the products and confirm that they understand the risks before trading.

Crypto ETFs must be managed as a passive investment vehicle seeking to track the price of the crypto asset in which it invests. It must maintain net exposure to a single cryptocurrency averaging at least 80% of net asset value over each accounting year.

The SEC consulted on the proposed principles in April and May and on draft regulations in August and September. Most respondents supported the proposals, the regulator said.

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