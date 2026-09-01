Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed allowing intermediaries to facilitate retail access to certain digital asset derivatives traded overseas.

Under the proposal, eligible products would need to resemble crypto derivatives traded in Thailand, including their underlying assets, maturity, leverage and settlement methods.

The products must also trade on an exchange that uses a central counterparty for clearing and is overseen by a regulator belonging to specified international regulatory or exchange groups.

The consultation marks Thailand’s latest step toward bringing crypto-linked products into its regulated capital markets. The SEC formally designated cryptocurrencies and digital tokens as permissible derivatives underlyings in a notification dated March 5 and is discussing potential contract specifications with the Thailand Futures Exchange.

Meanwhile, crypto derivatives that do not meet the proposed conditions could only be offered to institutional investors. The regulator said institutions are better equipped to assess and manage complex and high-risk products.

Existing rules allow intermediaries to facilitate overseas derivatives investments for retail and high-net-worth clients only when the products resemble those traded domestically. According to the SEC, overseas crypto derivatives require tailored rules because structures and risk levels vary.

The consultation remains open until Sept. 30. The SEC did not provide an implementation date for the proposed amendments.

Related: Thailand moves closer to Bitcoin, Ether ETFs with draft rules