Nansen analysis shows that just under half a million wallets had profited on Donald Trump’s memecoin, while the large majority of buyers have lost out.

Nearly 1 million buyers of Official Trump (TRUMP), US President Donald Trump’s memecoin, have lost a collective $3.8 billion on the token as of the end of June, newly reported analysis shows.

As of the end of last month, 988,905 TRUMP buyers, or around two out of every three buyers, have lost money on the memecoin, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a report by analytics firm Nansen.

Those buyers lost a total of $3.81 billion, which includes those who have held on to the token at a loss.

The report comes days after Trump’s annual financial disclosure, released on Tuesday, revealed he earned more than $1.4 billion in income from his crypto-related ventures last year, raising fresh concerns about the president’s crypto dealings while in office.

Just under half a million wallets had reportedly recorded a profit on the token, totaling $4 billion, which Nansen said reflected “a small number of early buyers capturing enormous gains while the broad retail majority absorbed the losses.”

Donald Trump posted to X on Jan. 18 about his new self-branded memecoin. Source: Donald Trump

The nearly 1,000-page disclosure showed Trump had made over $630 million on his TRUMP memecoin, while all buyers of the token taken together made a net profit of around $200 million in comparison.

Trump launched the memecoin just days before he re-entered office in January 2025, where the token quickly peaked at over $73. It has since fallen by over 97% and currently trades at $1.70, according to CoinGecko.

World Liberty Financial token buyers also likely lost out

Nansen also analyzed World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the token tied to the crypto trading platform of the same name that lists Trump and his three sons as co-founders.

WLFI was first sold directly to investors at 1.5 cents, then at 5 cents. Nansen said those who bought WLFI at 5 cents have likely made a small profit, but of the nearly 27,000 wallets the company tracked, 85% had recorded a loss, which amounted to $83 million in total, while the remaining wallets profited a total of $23 million.

Nansen said there are likely more investors who have lost on the token, as other buyers purchased WLFI on exchanges where the data is not public. The token was made available to the public via secondary exchanges in September.

Related: Senate Dems urge probe into $500M crypto deal between Trumps, UAE

Meanwhile, Trump’s financial disclosure showed that he earned just under $800 million from the World Liberty Financial platform last year, as a business tied to Trump collects 75% of the sales of WLFI regardless of its price.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Trump dodged questions about perceived conflicts of interest and said there was “nothing illegal” and “nothing wrong” with his disclosed crypto profits and claimed that other people were responsible for his investments.

Magazine: Trump’s crypto ventures raise conflict of interest, insider trading questions