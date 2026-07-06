World Liberty Financial token buyers also likely lost out

Donald Trump posted to X on Jan. 18 about his new self-branded memecoin. Source: Donald Trump
The nearly 1,000-page disclosure showed Trump had made over $630 million on his TRUMP memecoin, while all buyers of the token taken together made a net profit of around $200 million in comparison.
Trump launched the memecoin just days before he re-entered office in January 2025, where the token quickly peaked at over $73. It has since fallen by over 97% and currently trades at $1.70, according to CoinGecko.
Nansen also analyzed World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the token tied to the crypto trading platform of the same name that lists Trump and his three sons as co-founders.
WLFI was first sold directly to investors at 1.5 cents, then at 5 cents. Nansen said those who bought WLFI at 5 cents have likely made a small profit, but of the nearly 27,000 wallets the company tracked, 85% had recorded a loss, which amounted to $83 million in total, while the remaining wallets profited a total of $23 million.
Nansen said there are likely more investors who have lost on the token, as other buyers purchased WLFI on exchanges where the data is not public. The token was made available to the public via secondary exchanges in September.
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Meanwhile, Trump’s financial disclosure showed that he earned just under $800 million from the World Liberty Financial platform last year, as a business tied to Trump collects 75% of the sales of WLFI regardless of its price.
In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Trump dodged questions about perceived conflicts of interest and said there was “nothing illegal” and “nothing wrong” with his disclosed crypto profits and claimed that other people were responsible for his investments.
Magazine: Trump’s crypto ventures raise conflict of interest, insider trading questions
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