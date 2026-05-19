Alternate bills to ban a CBDC on the sidelines 

Source: Warren Davidson
The American think tank The Atlantic Council's tracker lists only three countries that have officially deployed a CBDC: Nigeria, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, while 41 others are in the pilot phase.
Meanwhile, Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, one of the top Republican leadership positions in Congress, is advocating for his Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The bill passed the House on July 17 but has yet to receive full Senate approval. It aims to block the Federal Reserve from creating or issuing a CBDC.
Source: Tom Emmer
“The Chinese Communist Party uses a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to surveil and control its people. If the US adopted its own CBDC, privacy and economic freedom as we know it would cease to exist,” he said.
Related: Bank of Korea governor backs CBDCs, deposit tokens in first address
“My Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act BANS our government from ever creating this Orwellian tool. The House passed it. Now, the Senate must act.”
Previously, Senator Mike Lee introduced the “No CBDC Act” as a standalone bill prohibiting the Fed or Treasury from issuing a CBDC. However, it stalled in Congress.
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