Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
VanEck said the disparity stems partly from Metaplanet’s former compensation structure, which allowed its option pool to expand automatically as the company issued shares to fund Bitcoin purchases. The mechanism caused the pool to grow from 46 million shares to 319.5 million, adding roughly 273 million potential shares.
At the time, the expansion drew criticism from some Metaplanet shareholders, who called on the company to cancel the additional potential shares created by the adjustment mechanism.
Amid the criticism, Metaplanet ended the automatic adjustment mechanism in August and cut the overall pool by 41% in September, from 319.5 million to 188.2 million shares. VanEck, however, said the changes still “fall well short of the mark.”
Metaplanet’s equity compensation versus peers. Source: VanEck Research
Friday’s report called for Metaplanet to reverse the roughly 273 million-share expansion created by the adjustment clause and replace the remaining rights with a shareholder-approved compensation plan. VanEck separately noted that unless past grants are clawed back, much of the dilution has already occurred.
VanEck also recommended tying executive compensation to a metric such as Bitcoin per fully diluted share and adopting a written grant-timing policy.
Magazine: Bitcoin treasury firms can outperform BTC... but is the risk worth taking?