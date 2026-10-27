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Written by Nate Kostarstaff writerEdited by Sam Bourgistaff editor

VanEck launches diversified ETF combining stocks, bonds and Bitcoin exposure

Latest NewsPublishedOct 27, 2026

VanEck’s new Wealth Builder ETF targets a 2% Bitcoin allocation, with a permitted range of 1% to 5%, gaining exposure through a spot Bitcoin ETP.

US asset manager VanEck has launched an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that combines stocks, bonds and real assets with a targeted allocation to Bitcoin.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the VanEck Wealth Builder ETF (NYSE: WBMO) invests in both VanEck and third-party ETFs, with a target Bitcoin allocation of 2% and a permitted range of 1% to 5%, according to the company’s website. Bitcoin exposure comes through a spot Bitcoin ETP rather than direct holdings of the cryptocurrency.

The fund builds on VanEck’s existing Wealth Builder model portfolios, previously available to financial advisers through third-party wealth management platforms. Its strategy incorporates exposure to global equities, fixed income, gold and other real assets, with allocations managed and rebalanced by VanEck.

“The traditional 60/40 portfolio was built for a different investment landscape,” said David Schassler, VanEck’s head of multi-asset solutions. 

He said adding real assets alongside stocks and bonds could help investors navigate a wider range of economic conditions.

The launch follows VanEck’s March partnership with retirement platform Basic Capital, which made a selection of the asset manager’s digital asset exchange-traded products available through US employer-sponsored 401(k) plans. VanEck managed about $244.1 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, according to the company.

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