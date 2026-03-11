VanEck has made some of its digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) available to 401(k) holders in the United States, signaling a push to integrate crypto-focused investments into traditional retirement accounts.

On Wednesday, the fund issuer said a selection of its digital asset ETPs will be offered through Basic Capital, a fintech platform that provides employer-sponsored 401(k) plans.

The companies did not specify which VanEck digital asset ETPs will be available on the platform. Within crypto, VanEck is best known for the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) and the VanEck Ethereum Trust (ETHV), its spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The asset manager also offers the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP), often referred to as its “Onchain Economy” ETF, which invests in companies involved in the digital asset ecosystem.

VanEck expanded its crypto product lineup earlier this year by launching a spot Avalanche ETF in the United States.

The US Department of Labor in May backtracked on previous federal guidance that discouraged 401(k) plan providers from offering crypto among their investment options.

Basic Capital was founded in 2021 and raised $25 million in a Series A funding round last year led by venture capital firms Forerunner and Lux Capital. The company’s 401(k) platform gives investors access to alternative assets beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

Policy shift opens retirement plans to alternative assets

The move comes amid growing regulatory momentum to integrate digital assets into traditional retirement planning.

In August, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to expand access to alternative assets in 401(k) plans, including digital assets.

The directive called on agencies such as the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to coordinate on potential rule changes to support the broader adoption of alternative investments in retirement accounts.

The policy shift comes as more Americans rely on workplace retirement plans to build long-term savings.

Employer-sponsored defined contribution plans held about $13.9 trillion in assets as of September, including roughly $10 trillion in 401(k) plans, according to the Investment Company Institute.

401(k) plans are grouped under Defined Contribution (DC) plans. Source. Investment Company Institute

Separate data from Vanguard’s “How America Saves 2025” report suggests savings rates are also rising. Nearly half (45%) of participants increased their contribution rates in 2024, reflecting the growing use of automatic contribution features in employer plans.

