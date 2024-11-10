The WalletConnect Foundation, in collaboration with Reown, has introduced WalletGuide, a comprehensive resource for navigating crypto wallets, and WalletConnect Certified, a set of user experience (UX) standards designed to promote improved design, quality, and user interfaces within the blockchain wallet ecosystem.

Currently, 19 wallets have been awarded the WalletConnect certification, including Binance Web3 Wallet, SafePal Wallet, TokenPocket, Timeless X, Safe Wallet, Zerion Wallet, Crypto.com, DeFi Wallet, Ronin Wallet, Trust Wallet, OKX Wallet, Bitget Wallet, UniswapWallet, Rainbow, Bybit, Kraken Wallet, 1inch Wallet, imToken, Ledger, and MetaMask.

In a statement to Cointelegraph, Pedro Gomes, director of the WalletConnect Foundation, explained the methodology behind the WalletConnect certification criteria:

"Excellence in onchain UX standards includes several factors decided upon after user feedback and community collaboration. The areas we focused on included, minimizing clicks, reducing transaction friction, interoperability, and providing clear and accessible information. CAIP-25 standard played an important role in this initiative."

Gomes also remarked that the criteria would continue to evolve in response to changing user needs and market demand.

Poor user experience and interfaces holding back mass adoption

“One of the major blockers for mainstream adoption is UX. Currently, blockchain is not easy for the average person to use,” Gomes told Cointelegraph. Complex user interfaces act as a high technical barrier — preventing mass adoption, and simple user interfaces are one of the factors for new adopters considering crypto wallets.

Chain abstraction and minimizing interoperability friction are also key components for providing an enhanced user experience. However, industry executives argue that ease of use for the end-consumer often takes a backseat to security measures — which increase the complexity of interacting with cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and Web3 applications.

Gomes explained that “WalletGuide and WalletConnect Certified is a community initiative” that relies on input from wallet providers and users to streamline user experience.

Developers and the broader crypto community have continually voiced the need for simpler user interfaces and experiences.

In 2023, prominent developer 0xDesigner likened the complexity of many contemporary crypto applications to driving a manual transmission vehicle — arguing that the next generation of cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure must be "invisible" to the average user.

