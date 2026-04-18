Worldcoin fell 13.4% to roughly $0.28 on Friday as World, the identity-focused company led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, unveiled several new integrations for its “proof of human” stack, which uses iris-scanning technology to verify identities.



Video conferencing tool Zoom is integrating World’s Deep Face authentication to prevent deepfakes, while electronic signature platform Docusign is adding World’s ID verification tech to digital agreements, World said on Friday. Dating app Tinder is also expanding its World ID verification to US users.

“As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of real people, the infrastructure to prove a human stands behind each agent becomes critical,” World said.

Alongside the surge in AI-generated content, deepfake technology has been used in increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, helping fraudsters evade standard ID checks and deceive victims into handing over funds or sensitive data.

While biometric verification has been touted as a solution, critics warn that collecting data at scale raises privacy risks, particularly if controlled by a single company, and could lead to excessive surveillance if misused.

Worldcoin’s (WLD) double-digit fall to $0.28 came as the broader crypto market rose 2.2% on news of the US and Iran easing tensions and opening up the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

WLD is the native cryptocurrency token of the World Network, used to reward users for verifying their unique identity and to enable transactions and participation within its ecosystem.

WLD’s change in price over the last 24 hours. Source: CoinGecko



World’s ID technology is mostly based on its Orb device, which scans a user’s iris to generate a unique digital identity used to verify they are human without revealing personal data.

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World has introduced an account-based system with features like key recovery and multi-device support for its proof of human stack, aimed at making verification more secure and portable.

Coinbase recently partnered with World to verify AI agents

Other recent World integrations include Amazon Web Services, Shopify, Browserbase, Exa, VanEck and Coinbase.

Coinbase announced that it would use World’s AgentKit, a developer toolkit that allows AI agents to prove they are linked to a verified, for its x402 AI agents micropayments protocol in March.

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