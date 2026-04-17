Police in Zanzibar are reportedly holding Joe McCann, a crypto trader and the founder of the crypto fund Asymmetric, for questioning after his fiancée died while the pair were on vacation.

McCann’s fiancée, Ashly Robinson, 31, died in hospital on April 9 after she was found a day earlier by staff at a hotel where the couple was staying, NBC News reported Thursday, citing a statement from Tanzanian police.

Police ruled Robinson’s death a suicide but said they are still questioning McCann. CBS News reported that police are holding McCann’s passport until autopsy results are complete.

Police said hotel staff told them the pair had a “misunderstanding” and had been separated, with McCann moved to a different room.

Joe McCann (pictured) is the founder of the crypto hedge fund Asymmetric. Source: Asymmetric Financial

A hotel staffer reportedly later found Robinson unresponsive in her room with a belt around her neck and alerted management, where she was taken to the hospital.

Robinson’s family has disputed that account, with her sister, Alyssa Endres, telling NBC that “none of this makes sense” and that Robinson was happy after celebrating her birthday and engagement to McCann, which happened only days before her death.

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McCann is the founder of the crypto venture and hedge fund Asymmetric, which changed its trading strategy in July after backlash from investors due to underperformance amid a prolonged period of crypto market volatility.

A plan to take a Solana (SOL) treasury company, which McCann would lead, public in a merger deal was reportedly called off in August for unknown reasons. It came just weeks after McCann said his fund had lost 80% so far that year.

McCann could not be reached for comment.

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