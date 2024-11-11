Dubai, November 11th, 2024: The Global Blockchain Show is excited to announce its second edition, set for December 12 and 13, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai. Organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group and powered by Times of Blockchain, this two-day event promises exclusive networking opportunities with the top 1% of the Web3 community, uniting founders, solution providers, experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

“The upcoming show is designed to be a 16-hour mixer, offering attendees an incredible journey through the evolving world of blockchain technology, alongside the industry’s key players,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group.

An impressive lineup of speakers include:

H.E. Justin Sun - Founder / Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board, TRON / HTX Global Advisory Board Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands Ahmed Bin Sulayem - Executive Chairman & CEO, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre John Lilic - CEO, Telos Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO of AI & CEO, Dubai Economy and Tourism & Dubai Blockchain Center Rachel Conlan - Global Chief Marketing Officer, Binance Jason Allegrante - Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Fireblocks Reeve Collins - Co-Founder and ex-CEO, Tether Abdulla Al Dhaheri - CEO, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center Eowyn Chen - CEO, Trust Wallet Alicia Kao - Managing Director, KuCoin Pierre Samaties - Chief Business Officer, DFINITY Vivien Lin - Head of BingX Labs, BingX Johnson Yeh - Founder, AmbrusStudio / Former CEO of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, Riot Games / Godfather of Esports in China David Chaum - CEO, XX Network Jonathan Bouzanquet - Chief Strategy Officer & Founder, Playa3ULL Games Jonas Werner - Founder, C1 David Palmer - Chief Product Officer, Co-founder, Vodafone Dr. Sameer Al Ansari - CEO, RAK DAO Marcello Mari - Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SingularityDAO

These and other leading figures will provide groundbreaking insights around key themes including digital currency, blockchain regulations, integration of blockchain and AI, trading in Web3, and more.

The Global Blockchain Show is co-located with VAP Group’s Global Games Show and the Global AI Show, providing attendees an opportunity to witness an AI-driven future, discover the convergence of AI, Web3 and Blockchain, as well as be a part of an ultimate gaming experience.

With over 3,000 Web3 founders, 100+ speakers, 200+ startups and companies, 200+ media representatives and 100+ investors in attendance, Global Blockchain Show’s Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale is set to be the grand finale of blockchain events this year. It will provide unparalleled networking opportunities and insights with some of the most influential voices, making it the ultimate destination for those eager to stay ahead of the curve in the blockchain landscape.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/.

About VAP Group

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

For media enquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalblockchainshow.com.