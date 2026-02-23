Key takeaways

Measuring real Bitcoin payments is difficult because many transactions go through intermediaries, crypto cards or instant conversions.

Surveys show that a sizable minority of crypto holders have used crypto to buy goods or services at least once but rarely distinguish Bitcoin from other assets.

El Salvador’s experience suggests that making Bitcoin legal tender does not automatically lead to everyday retail use, especially when existing payment systems remain convenient.

Payment processor data indicates that crypto payments are more common in online and high-value categories like travel, electronics and digital services.

When Satoshi Nakamoto conceptualized Bitcoin, they thought of it as digital money. However, a question stands today: How many people really use Bitcoin to buy things?

The answer is not simple. Payment data is fragmented, many transactions go through intermediaries, and a rising portion of crypto payments now use stablecoins instead of Bitcoin (BTC). Still, exploring surveys, payment processors, app ecosystems and country-level experiments will help you develop a clearer view.

This picture reveals that, while Bitcoin hasn’t yet attained widespread everyday adoption, it is used in situations where it solves practical problems better than traditional payment methods.

This article explores what makes measuring Bitcoin payments so complex, what surveys indicate about spending behavior and what the El Salvador experiment reveals about Bitcoin payments. It also discusses what payment processors demonstrate about usage and when Bitcoin payments make sense in real terms.

Why measuring Bitcoin payments is harder than it seems

There are no global statistics disclosing a record of Bitcoin used at checkout. Instead, when it comes to measuring Bitcoin payments, analysts depend on indirect indicators:

Consumer surveys that ask whether people have ever paid with crypto

Payment processor data showing merchant transaction volumes

State-level efforts that aim to make Bitcoin legal tender

App-based systems that support Lightning payments.

Lightning payments are a way to send Bitcoin instantly for a negligible fee. It works like a high-speed express lane on top of the main Bitcoin network, making it suitable for small everyday purchases.

Various factors explain why measuring Bitcoin payments is so complicated:

Merchants usually do not hold the Bitcoin they receive. Payment processors often convert BTC to local currency right away so merchants can avoid associated price risks. From the buyer’s viewpoint, they paid with Bitcoin, but on the merchant’s end, it resembles a regular bank payment.

Crypto cards make the distinction between Bitcoin payments and regular payments less clear. When someone uses a Visa card backed by crypto, the merchant receives fiat through normal channels. This is spending funded by crypto but not a true Bitcoin payment.

Stablecoins tend to be used more predominantly in crypto payment flows. Tokens linked to fiat currencies, particularly dollars, make up a large share of transaction volume, whether for business payments or cross-border transfers.

For this reason, it is useful to distinguish three separate cases:

Paying directly with Bitcoin onchain or through the Lightning Network Paying with Bitcoin that is converted to fiat in the background Paying with other crypto assets, such as stablecoins.

Did you know? In 2010, 10,000 BTC was used to buy two pizzas, marking the first known commercial Bitcoin transaction and proving that the network could be used for real-world trade, not just peer-to-peer transfers.

What surveys suggest about spending habits

Among those who own crypto, spending is not uncommon, but it is not regular either.

A 2025 National Cryptocurrency Association survey found that 39% of crypto holders reported using cryptocurrency to shop for goods and services.

According to GM Global Cryptocurrency Insights, conducted in 2024, 11% of respondents reported actively using crypto for purchases, while 19% expressed interest in using crypto for everyday transactions.

These surveys indicate that a sizable minority of crypto holders have used crypto to make purchases at least once. Yet these surveys tend not to separate Bitcoin from other assets, and they do not track how often it happens.

This difference is important. A person who used crypto once to buy a flight or an online service counts the same as someone who uses it often even though their actions differ greatly in terms of payment adoption.

El Salvador: A real-world test for Bitcoin payments

El Salvador is the only country to have made Bitcoin legal tender nationwide, creating a natural testing ground for everyday payment use.

Despite early incentive programs following the official adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, retail adoption in the country did not grow significantly. Only a fraction of citizens used it for regular transactions, and most businesses that accepted BTC reported very low volumes.

Several reasons explain this:

Volatility made pricing difficult for buyers and sellers.

Many users quickly converted government incentives to cash.

Merchants had no compelling reason to encourage Bitcoin payments.

Usability problems persisted for non-technical users.

El Salvador’s experience demonstrates that legal status by itself does not build consumer payment habits, especially when existing payment options function well.

The country initially made accepting Bitcoin payments mandatory for private businesses. However, in early 2025, businesses were allowed to decide whether to accept Bitcoin payments as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Bitcoin payments continue to be legal for obligations such as taxes and state bills.

Did you know? In certain countries, Bitcoin kiosks allow users to pay utility bills by converting BTC into local payment networks, turning crypto into an indirect but practical payment bridge.

What payment processors show about actual usage

Crypto payment processors act as a window into merchant activity. Some consistent patterns are visible:

Transaction volumes are higher in online commerce than in physical retail.

Average purchase amounts are often larger than typical retail purchases.

Categories such as travel, luxury goods, digital services and electronics appear more frequently.

These patterns align with basic economic logic. Crypto payments are more attractive for large cross-border payments.

Another emerging trend is that stablecoins account for a major part of crypto payments. Merchants find receiving dollar-pegged tokens simpler to record and convert into their operating currency than holding Bitcoin.

While crypto payments are rising in merchant systems, Bitcoin’s share of this activity may not be the largest, whether in business-to-business (B2B) or peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

Lightning and app-based payment systems

If Bitcoin is to work as everyday money, the Lightning Network is essential. Lightning enables near-instant, low-cost payments, making small transactions feasible.

But Lightning also brings new measurement difficulties. Many transactions remain off the main blockchain, so total volumes are hard to track.

What you can see instead is platform activity.

You can use apps that facilitate Lightning, allowing users to pay merchants without directly holding Bitcoin. In some setups:

The user pays in local currency.

The app converts it to Bitcoin behind the scenes.

The merchant receives Bitcoin via Lightning.

To the merchant, this counts as a Bitcoin payment. To the user, it may simply feel like a normal QR code scan.

This approach blurs the usual meaning of paying with Bitcoin, but it is significant because it lowers friction.

Did you know? Nonprofits have started using Bitcoin donations to receive funds globally within minutes, especially when traditional wire transfers or card payments face regional shutdowns.

Where Bitcoin payments actually make sense today

Data sets and case studies suggest that Bitcoin payments appear mainly in specific economic niches rather than in everyday consumer spending:

Cross-border small business payments: Exporters, online merchants and freelancers sometimes choose Bitcoin to bypass international bank delays, currency controls or high intermediary fees. Fast settlement and finality matter more than volatility since funds are converted quickly.

Travel and high-value online purchases: Airline tickets, hotel bookings and electronics often appear in crypto payment reports. These are cases where card fees add up and international buyers are common.

Donations and censorship-resistant funding: Nonprofits, activists and humanitarian groups use Bitcoin when traditional payment systems are unreliable or politically restricted.

Remittances in certain corridors: Stablecoins lead most crypto remittance flows, but Bitcoin still plays a role where local on-ramps exist and recipients can convert easily.

Gift card and voucher systems: Many people use Bitcoin by buying gift cards or prepaid vouchers indirectly. This is not direct merchant acceptance, but it is a real way consumers spend.

Local circular economies: Small communities around Bitcoin meetups, tourism areas or coworking spaces can demonstrate local usage. These cases are genuine but remain small in scale.

So, how many people actually pay with Bitcoin?

There is no exact global number for Bitcoin payments, and any precise user count should be viewed with caution.

The evidence supports the following points:

Among crypto holders, a substantial minority has used crypto for payments, though not always regularly.

Everyday Bitcoin payment use has remained low, even in countries that encouraged it.

Merchant acceptance exists, but payment volumes are concentrated in certain sectors and regions rather than broad retail.

A rising portion of crypto payments now uses stablecoins instead of Bitcoin, particularly for business transactions.

Bitcoin functions today more as specialized payment infrastructure than as universal consumer money.

Practical milestones for Bitcoin adoption

Future adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method will likely depend less on theory and more on the development of infrastructure layers.

Key indicators to watch include:

Apps that hide crypto wallets and private keys from users

Merchant tools that add Lightning without added complexity

Clear regulations on crypto payment settlement and accounting

Competition between Bitcoin systems and stablecoin networks.

If paying with Bitcoin becomes as easy as scanning a QR code in a familiar app, usage may increase, depending on regulatory and market conditions.