Andrew Tate’s Hyperliquid wallet shows over $803,800 in all-time perps losses after repeated crypto WLFI liquidations.

Andrew Tate, founder of the Real World, a company that sells online education courses on trading, lost nearly $100,000 while betting on Bitcoin (BTC) between Wednesday and Thursday.

Key takeaways:

Tate's wallet balance drops to $14,000 from $100,000 in a day.

The social media influencer has lost around $804,000 on Hyperliquid.

Tate's wallet balance drops to just $14,000

A Hyperliquid wallet reportedly linked to Andrew Tate opened a 57.36 BTC long position on Wednesday, with an entry price near $66,000, according to data resource HyperDash.

The trade was worth about $3.79 million, backed by roughly $100,000 in USDC, implying leverage of around 40x.

Andrew Tate's filled order history. Source: HyperDash





The position began unwinding on Thursday as Bitcoin fell toward the mid-$64,000 area. Ultimately, the long trade recorded about $68,600 in cumulative realized losses.

The wallet then switched direction, opening a 14.33 BTC short position worth about $1 million at $64,817. That trade was also hit as Bitcoin rebounded, with five short liquidation fills.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView





By June 18, the account balance had fallen to around $14,000, thus losing almost the entire deposit.

Tate's Hyperliquid portfolio is down nearly $804,000

Andrew Tate’s crypto trading issues on Hyperliquid began well before 2026.

For instance, in November 2025, his 40x BTC long position was liquidated for $235,000 on Nov. 14. By Nov. 18, multiple longs near $90,000–$95,000 were wiped out, leaving the account near zero.

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In another instance, Tate lost around $67,500 on World Liberty Financial (WLFI) positions ahead of a token unlock that triggered a sharp drop in September 2025. He re-entered the same trade almost immediately and lost again.

Screenshot of Tate's WLFI positions from 2025. Source: HyperDash/Lookonchain





As of Friday, Tate's all-time performance tab showed perpetual futures losses of $803,800, extending a drawdown that began in early 2025 and deepened again after the latest June liquidation streak.

Tate's profit-and-loss from all perp trades. Source: HyperDash





The trades show how quickly a leveraged account can lose capital in volatile market conditions, even when the underlying asset moves only a few percentage points.