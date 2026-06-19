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Written by Yashu Golastaff writerReviewed by Allen Scottstaff editor

Andrew Tate loses nearly $86,000 longing and shorting Bitcoin

MarketsPublishedJun 19, 2026

Andrew Tate’s Hyperliquid wallet shows over $803,800 in all-time perps losses after repeated crypto WLFI liquidations.

Andrew Tate, founder of the Real World, a company that sells online education courses on trading, lost nearly $100,000 while betting on Bitcoin (BTC) between Wednesday and Thursday.

Key takeaways:

  • Tate's wallet balance drops to $14,000 from $100,000 in a day.
  • The social media influencer has lost around $804,000 on Hyperliquid.

Tate's wallet balance drops to just $14,000

A Hyperliquid wallet reportedly linked to Andrew Tate opened a 57.36 BTC long position on Wednesday, with an entry price near $66,000, according to data resource HyperDash.

The trade was worth about $3.79 million, backed by roughly $100,000 in USDC, implying leverage of around 40x.

Andrew Tate's filled order history. Source: HyperDash


The position began unwinding on Thursday as Bitcoin fell toward the mid-$64,000 area. Ultimately, the long trade recorded about $68,600 in cumulative realized losses.

The wallet then switched direction, opening a 14.33 BTC short position worth about $1 million at $64,817. That trade was also hit as Bitcoin rebounded, with five short liquidation fills.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView


By June 18, the account balance had fallen to around $14,000, thus losing almost the entire deposit.

Tate's Hyperliquid portfolio is down nearly $804,000

Andrew Tate’s crypto trading issues on Hyperliquid began well before 2026.

For instance, in November 2025, his 40x BTC long position was liquidated for $235,000 on Nov. 14. By Nov. 18, multiple longs near $90,000–$95,000 were wiped out, leaving the account near zero.

Related: Bitcoin to $145K by October? Why this 'crazy accurate' 4chan prediction is sketchy

In another instance, Tate lost around $67,500 on World Liberty Financial (WLFI) positions ahead of a token unlock that triggered a sharp drop in September 2025. He re-entered the same trade almost immediately and lost again.

Screenshot of Tate's WLFI positions from 2025. Source: HyperDash/Lookonchain


As of Friday, Tate's all-time performance tab showed perpetual futures losses of $803,800, extending a drawdown that began in early 2025 and deepened again after the latest June liquidation streak.

Tate's profit-and-loss from all perp trades. Source: HyperDash


The trades show how quickly a leveraged account can lose capital in volatile market conditions, even when the underlying asset moves only a few percentage points.

This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

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