Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.08943 6.29%
TRX$0.3332 0.67%
LINK$13.46 4.02%
ZEC$1,304.57 4.42%
ADA$0.2547 7.87%
XRP$1.44 4.06%
ETH$2,578.00 5.09%
BTC$83,740.64 2.86%
XMR$552.36 0.75%
BNB$766.90 2.24%
XLM$0.2033 5.90%
SOL$117.57 2.36%
HYPE$89.59 4.22%
Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs rebound with $119M inflow as Ether extends losses

MarketsPublishedOct 7, 2026

Bitcoin ETFs returned to net inflows with $119 million on Tuesday despite falling prices, while Ether funds reached a six-session outflow streak totaling $408 million.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to net inflows on Tuesday as Ether ETFs extended their outflow streak to six trading sessions.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded $119 million in net inflows on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s $90 million loss, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin fell from above $86,600 on Tuesday to below $84,000. At publishing time, BTC traded at $83,971, down 2.1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

CryptoQuant contributor MorenoDV said Bitcoin’s recovery faced increased profit-taking as the price traded at a substantial premium to active traders’ estimated $68,900 cost basis. Sustaining the recovery would depend on whether fresh demand could absorb that selling, he said.

Meanwhile, Ether ETFs continued bleeding, recording $202 million in outflows on Tuesday, up sharply from around $51 million on Monday. Total outflows over the period rose to about $408 million.

Other crypto ETFs also posted mixed flows on Tuesday. XRP ETFs attracted $3.1 million, while Solana (SOL) ETFs recorded $3.7 million in outflows. Zcash (ZEC) ETFs posted no net flows after recording outflows in the previous two trading sessions.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs shed $90M as BTC sits 32% below year-old ATH

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject