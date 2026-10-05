Since then, cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen 5.8%, from around $61.3 billion to $57.7 billion as of Monday, according to SoSoValue.
US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs also recorded roughly $51 million in net outflows on Monday, extending their losing streak to five consecutive trading days. The funds lost a combined $206 million throughout the streak, with cumulative net inflows standing at $13.8 billion.
Other altcoin ETFs posted mixed results on Monday. Solana (SOL) and Zcash (ZEC) funds recorded net outflows of $9.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively, while XRP ETFs saw no net flows after posting $3.3 million in outflows on Friday.
Related: Bitcoin ETFs notch third inflow week as Ether ETFs shed $138M