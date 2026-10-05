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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs shed $90M as BTC sits 32% below year-old ATH

MarketsPublishedOct 6, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs reversed two days of inflows as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, trading roughly 32% below its October 2025 all-time high.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) shed $89.9 million on Monday, reversing two days of inflows as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted around $293 million over the previous two October trading sessions before Monday’s reversal, with total trading volume reaching $2.18 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

The pullback came a day before the first anniversary of Bitcoin’s $126,080 all-time high on Oct. 6, 2025, with BTC trading at $85,559 at the time of publication, or roughly 32% below its record, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin (BTC) price chart over the past year. Source: CoinGecko

Since then, cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen 5.8%, from around $61.3 billion to $57.7 billion as of Monday, according to SoSoValue.

US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs also recorded roughly $51 million in net outflows on Monday, extending their losing streak to five consecutive trading days. The funds lost a combined $206 million throughout the streak, with cumulative net inflows standing at $13.8 billion.

Other altcoin ETFs posted mixed results on Monday. Solana (SOL) and Zcash (ZEC) funds recorded net outflows of $9.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively, while XRP ETFs saw no net flows after posting $3.3 million in outflows on Friday.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs notch third inflow week as Ether ETFs shed $138M

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